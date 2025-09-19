Intruder found on Vijay's terrace, cops detain mentally unstable man 

The incident took place on Thursday when Arun reportedly entered Vijay's residence. After discovering him on the terrace, the actor's security personnel immediately informed the Neelankarai police. The police arrived at the scene and took Arun into custody for questioning. Preliminary investigations confirmed his mental instability, following which he was admitted to Kilpauk government mental health hospital by the authorities.

Threat

'He's no longer just an actor...'

As soon as the news about the intrusion spread, fans of Thalapathy have been raising their concern. One X user wrote, "He's no longer just an actor - the politician @actorvijay now needs stronger security." Vijay is the founder of the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will be contesting in the upcoming state assembly elections. Currently, the 51-year-old has Y-category security, with protection by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). But was there a lapse in his security?