Stephen Colbert calls Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'blatant assault' on free speech
Stephen Colbert has called ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "a blatant assault on freedom of speech."
The show was pulled after backlash over Kimmel's comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk.
Colbert argued this isn't just about one joke—it's a sign that networks are getting more anxious about what hosts are allowed to say.
Colbert's defense of Kimmel
Colbert openly defended Kimmel and pushed back against FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who claimed Kimmel broke community values.
With a bit of humor, Colbert shot back, "Well, you know what my community values are, buster? Freedom of speech."
His words got big applause and highlighted the ongoing debate between free expression and network or government controls.
Colbert's role in the late-night landscape
Colbert—who's hosted The Late Show since 2015—is known for his political satire and support for open dialogue.
His latest comments add to the bigger conversation about media censorship and the extent of creative freedom TV hosts should have.