Stephen Colbert calls Jimmy Kimmel's suspension 'blatant assault' on free speech Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Stephen Colbert has called ABC's suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! "a blatant assault on freedom of speech."

The show was pulled after backlash over Kimmel's comments about the killing of Charlie Kirk.

Colbert argued this isn't just about one joke—it's a sign that networks are getting more anxious about what hosts are allowed to say.