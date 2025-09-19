Bollywood celebrates when others' films fail, claims Anurag Kashyap
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his latest film Nishaanchi, which has been granted a UA certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the process behind securing the certificate. In an interview with Zoom, he revealed that all his apprehensions regarding CBFC passing his film resolved once he went for the certificate. The board was amicable and reasonable. Kashyap opined that it was Bollywood that was the real problem.
Industry critique
'You guys don't get together and blame us instead'
In Hindi, the director said, "Industry people get happy if others' films get stuck (with the CBFC), if their films flop hard." Kashyap also revealed that the CBFC had questioned him about the lack of unity in the film industry. He said, "They told me on my face, 'If you want change (regarding CBFC rules), then why doesn't the whole industry unite and fight? You guys don't get together and blame us instead.'"
Release
'Nishaanchi' clashes with 'Jolly LLB 3'
In recent years, the filmmaker has often criticized the Hindi film industry and praised the South Indian film fraternity for their mutual support. Kashyap's Nishaanchi, a gritty crime drama starring Aaishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto, hit theaters on Friday, September 19. The film is competing with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3.