CBFC passes Anurag Kashyap's 'Nishaanchi' with no scene cuts
What's the story
Anurag Kashyap's latest crime comedy, Nishaanchi, required modifications to curse words in 12 instances as requested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board asked for changes to a specific foul word in six instances and other curse words in another six scenes, reported Bollywood Hungama. Despite these language modifications, no visual cuts have been made to the film.
Certification details
'Nishaanchi' marks Kashyap's longest film
After the requested changes were implemented, Nishaanchi was granted a U/A 16+ certificate on August 21. The film's runtime, as per the censor certificate, initially stood at 176.48 minutes (two hours, 56 minutes, and 48 seconds). Following additional changes, the final runtime of 179.44 minutes (two hours, 59 minutes, and 44 seconds) makes it Kashyap's longest film ever. So, what were these changes?
Last-minute alterations
Makers voluntarily added song, post-credit scene, slates
On September 5, the makers of Nishaanchi approached the CBFC again to voluntarily make some changes. They added a 2-minute-14-second-long song Saram Lagela, a 58-second post-credit scene, and a six-second slate reading "End of part 1." The logos of Zee Music Company and Amazon Prime Video were also included in these alterations.
Final adjustments
The film hits theaters on Friday
The additional changes made to Nishaanchi included replacing the opening credit titles, deleting the song Ee Manwaa (39 seconds) and replacing it with background music, and swapping Sunday Ke Maar with Tohara Naam Dil Pe. These last-minute alterations resulted in a final runtime of 179.44 minutes. The film hits theaters on Friday.