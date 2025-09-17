Bombay HC refuses to halt 'Jolly LLB 3' release

The petition was filed by the Association for Aiding Justice through advocate Chandrakant Gaikwad. It sought a stay on the film's release and the removal of its song Bhai Vakeel Hai, which was claimed to be derogatory toward the legal profession. The petitioner's lawyer, Dipesh Siroya, argued that both the film and its songs mocked not only lawyers but also judges.

Court's response

Similar petition filed in Allahabad HC

A bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad dismissed the plea on Wednesday. They said they were not worried about the alleged mockery of judges and lawyers in the film. "We have been facing mockery since day one. Don't worry about us," the court said. The filmmakers also informed that a similar petition was filed before the Allahabad High Court, which was also dismissed.