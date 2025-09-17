'Kanya Kumari' on OTT: When, where to watch
Missed it in theaters? The Telugu film Kanya Kumari, starring Geet Saini and Sreecharan Rachakonda, just dropped on Amazon Prime Video after its August 27 release didn't make much noise at the box office.
The story centers on a young woman with big dreams of becoming a software engineer, who instead finds herself working at a mall—and unexpectedly meeting someone who changes her path.
More on the film
Narrated through a woman's perspective by Srujan Attada, Kanya Kumari explores the ups and downs of balancing career goals with personal life, all set against calming village backdrops.
Geet Saini's performance as the lead has been especially praised for capturing those relatable struggles.
If you're not on Prime, you can also catch it via OTTplay Premium's special top-up option—so there's more than one way to watch this coming-of-age tale.