'Kanya Kumari' on OTT: When, where to watch

More on the film

Narrated through a woman's perspective by Srujan Attada, Kanya Kumari explores the ups and downs of balancing career goals with personal life, all set against calming village backdrops.

Geet Saini's performance as the lead has been especially praised for capturing those relatable struggles.

If you're not on Prime, you can also catch it via OTTplay Premium's special top-up option—so there's more than one way to watch this coming-of-age tale.