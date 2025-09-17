Do Aishwarya and Abhishek stay separately? Filmmaker-neighbor reveals truth

Filmmaker and admaker Prahlad Kakkar recently quashed rumors of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan 's divorce. The couple has been married for 18 years now, but there were speculations about their separation last year. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar, who lives in the same building as Rai Bachchan's mother, Vrinda Rai, revealed whether the actor lives in her mother's home.

Details 'She comes to her mother's house' Kakkar said, "I live in her building and I know how much time she spends in the building. She comes to her mother's house because her mother is not keeping well." "Aishwarya would drop her daughter to school and then would go and pick her up. In between, she had time to kill so she would visit her mother, spend time with her mom."

Family dynamics Kakkar quashes divorce rumors When asked about rumors that Rai Bachchan was living at her mother's house due to discord with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kakkar said, "So what? She is the bahu of the house and she still runs the house." "People were saying she was escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. She wasn't living with her mother."