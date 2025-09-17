Do Aishwarya and Abhishek stay separately? Filmmaker-neighbor reveals truth
What's the story
Filmmaker and admaker Prahlad Kakkar recently quashed rumors of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce. The couple has been married for 18 years now, but there were speculations about their separation last year. In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Kakkar, who lives in the same building as Rai Bachchan's mother, Vrinda Rai, revealed whether the actor lives in her mother's home.
Details
'She comes to her mother's house'
Kakkar said, "I live in her building and I know how much time she spends in the building. She comes to her mother's house because her mother is not keeping well." "Aishwarya would drop her daughter to school and then would go and pick her up. In between, she had time to kill so she would visit her mother, spend time with her mom."
Family dynamics
Kakkar quashes divorce rumors
When asked about rumors that Rai Bachchan was living at her mother's house due to discord with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kakkar said, "So what? She is the bahu of the house and she still runs the house." "People were saying she was escaping from her marriage and living with her mother. She wasn't living with her mother."
Defense
Why Aishwarya-Abhishek didn't address divorce speculations
Kakkar also defended the couple's silence on the divorce rumors. He said, "If you notice, neither Abhishek nor Aishwarya have given a comment on this. Why should they? Tum bhaukte raho (You keep barking)." "She has always kept her dignity and journalists hated her for that." The couple first fell in love while filming Umrao Jaan and it blossomed further during Guru, eventually getting married in April 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.