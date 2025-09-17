Vaani Kapoor reveals her dream action flick co-star

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor , who recently played a detective in Mandala Murders, is keen on exploring the action genre. She has expressed her desire to star alongside Anushka Sharma or Katrina Kaif in an action film. "I have seen Katrina Kaif do some solid action in movies." Kapoor told Entertainment Times, "Anushka Sharma would also be good. I miss seeing her on screen... I used to love watching her as she is a very authentic and real actor."

Role perception 'Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi played many empowering roles...' Kapoor also shared her thoughts on the changing definition of a heroine in Bollywood. She believes the heroines of the '80s and '90s were no strangers to strong and empowering portrayals. "Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi played many empowering roles. I have grown up watching their films and getting inspired by them," she said. "I feel that there were many roles written around women... Some films were ahead of their time, too." But Kapoor admits it went wrong somewhere in between.

Role preference 'Not an eye-candy role...': Kapoor Kapoor also emphasized her desire for substantial roles, saying she doesn't want to be just a love interest. "Sometimes, when I'm just sitting in a narration, I think, 'Come on! Not an eye-candy role once again.'" "I don't want to play just a love interest. Give her some substance, make the role a little substantial."