Dhanashree calls rumors around her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal 'fabricated'

Dancer-choreographer Dhanashree Verma has finally spoken up about the speculations surrounding her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal . In a recent episode of the reality show Rise & Fall, she dismissed these rumors as "baseless" and "deliberately created." Speaking to fellow contestant Arbaz Patel, Verma said, "Ye sab jo divorce ki baatein chal rahi hain, vo bilkul hi banai gayi cheezein hain (All this talk about my divorce is completely fabricated)."

Statement Verma's response to divorce speculations Verma added, "Maine usko already peeche chhod diya hai (I have already left this chapter of my life behind)." Patel responded with understanding, saying, "Bahar log hamesha kahani banate rahenge, but jo andar feel hota hai vo asli hai (People will keep making stories, but what you feel on the inside is important and true)."

Revelation Verma on infidelity allegations Verma also addressed rumors that she cheated on Chahal. She said, "They will spread such rubbish things about me." "He is scared of me opening my mouth and talking about him. This is just an attempt to shut me down." "Agar main sab kuch bataungi, aapko shock lagega aur yeh show peanuts lagega (If I tell you the details of what happened, you will be shocked and this show will look like peanuts in comparison)."