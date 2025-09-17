'Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera': Shankar-Prasoon unveil anthem for Modi's birthday

Anthem celebrates India's journey under Modi's leadership

The music video features sweeping shots of the Indian flag and highlights from Modi's time as PM, including events like Operation Sindoor.

With music arrangement by Souumil Shringarpure and recording, mixing, and mastering by Ameya Mategaonkar, the anthem takes listeners through milestones of India's recent journey—serving as both a tribute to Modi and a celebration of how far the country has come.