'Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera': Shankar-Prasoon unveil anthem for Modi's birthday
Entertainment
To mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday today, singer Shankar Mahadevan and lyricist Prasoon Joshi teamed up for a new anthem, "Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera."
Released by T-Series, the song honors Modi's leadership and aims to spark national pride, blending Mahadevan's powerful vocals with Joshi's heartfelt lyrics.
Anthem celebrates India's journey under Modi's leadership
The music video features sweeping shots of the Indian flag and highlights from Modi's time as PM, including events like Operation Sindoor.
With music arrangement by Souumil Shringarpure and recording, mixing, and mastering by Ameya Mategaonkar, the anthem takes listeners through milestones of India's recent journey—serving as both a tribute to Modi and a celebration of how far the country has come.