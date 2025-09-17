Inside 'BB 19' contestant Awez Darbar's Mumbai apartment

Take a look at the home's highlights

The living room stands out with its cozy brown-and-white vibe, featuring a roomy couch and wooden accents.

The kitchen balances style and function with sleek black, white, and gold finishes plus plenty of storage.

Each bedroom feels unique—Awez's has a raised bed connecting to a balcony he shares with his sister Anam (whose room features pink, brown, and white tones with a pink-and-white bed), while their mom's space is bright and practical with lots of natural light.