Inside 'BB 19' contestant Awez Darbar's Mumbai apartment
Awez Darbar, the well-known choreographer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant, shared with fans a before-and-after renovation video in 2022, giving them a peek inside his freshly renovated apartment.
Designed by his brother Zaid, the 3BHK home marks a big milestone for Awez since he moved in 2022.
Take a look at the home's highlights
The living room stands out with its cozy brown-and-white vibe, featuring a roomy couch and wooden accents.
The kitchen balances style and function with sleek black, white, and gold finishes plus plenty of storage.
Each bedroom feels unique—Awez's has a raised bed connecting to a balcony he shares with his sister Anam (whose room features pink, brown, and white tones with a pink-and-white bed), while their mom's space is bright and practical with lots of natural light.