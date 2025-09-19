'Destructive choices erode health': Karthi's post on Robo Shankar's death
After comedian Robo Shankar's passing, Tamil actor Karthi posted, "It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon."
Many online felt his words came off as judgmental and could add stigma to health struggles, sparking debate about how we talk about loss.
Robo Shankar passes away at 62
Robo Shankar, known for his roles in Tamil hits like Maari, died on September 18 after being hospitalized for treatment due to ill health.
His sudden death led to an outpouring of tributes—though Karthi's message stood out for its wording.
Debate on how to address lifestyle choices in death notices
Karthi's post got people discussing how public figures address causes of death and lifestyle choices.
Some say it's important to be sensitive and avoid blame when expressing condolences; others feel raising awareness is valid but should be done with empathy.