'Destructive choices erode health': Karthi's post on Robo Shankar's death Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

After comedian Robo Shankar's passing, Tamil actor Karthi posted, "It aches to see how destructive choices over time can erode health. A great talent gone too soon."

Many online felt his words came off as judgmental and could add stigma to health struggles, sparking debate about how we talk about loss.