NewsBytes Recommends: 'Las Muertas' on Netflix--dark, gripping, and well-acted
Netflix just released Las Muertas (The Dead Girls) on September 10, 2025.
Directed by Luis Estrada and based on Jorge Ibarguengoitia's novel, the six-part series takes us to 1960s Mexico, following sisters Arcangela and Serafina Baladro as they go from running local bars to building a notorious brothel empire.
Cast and story
Paulina Gaitan and Arcella Ramirez star as the Baladro sisters, with Alfonso Herrera and Joaquin Cosio in key roles.
The story is inspired by the real-life "Las Poquianchis" case—a shocking chapter in Mexican history involving women who ran brothels linked to multiple murders.
As mysterious deaths surface at their establishments, police investigations unravel a chilling legacy behind their rise to power.