NewsBytes Recommends: 'Las Muertas' on Netflix--dark, gripping, and well-acted

Cast and story

Paulina Gaitan and Arcella Ramirez star as the Baladro sisters, with Alfonso Herrera and Joaquin Cosio in key roles.

The story is inspired by the real-life "Las Poquianchis" case—a shocking chapter in Mexican history involving women who ran brothels linked to multiple murders.

As mysterious deaths surface at their establishments, police investigations unravel a chilling legacy behind their rise to power.