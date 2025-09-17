NewsBytes recommends: 'The Housemaid' trailer--Sydney Sweeney's intense thriller Entertainment Sep 17, 2025

Lionsgate recently released the trailer for "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney as Millie, who's trying to rebuild her life after prison.

But her new job as a live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) quickly spirals into something much darker, with creepy family secrets lurking in every corner.