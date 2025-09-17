NewsBytes recommends: 'The Housemaid' trailer--Sydney Sweeney's intense thriller
Lionsgate recently released the trailer for "The Housemaid," starring Sydney Sweeney as Millie, who's trying to rebuild her life after prison.
But her new job as a live-in maid for a wealthy couple (Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar) quickly spirals into something much darker, with creepy family secrets lurking in every corner.
More about the film
Based on Freida McFadden's 2022 hit novel, the film mixes suspense, trust issues, and ambition in an intense setting.
The cast also includes Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins in key roles.
Directed by Paul Feig with a script from Rebecca Sonnenshine, the movie sets up a tense vibe—especially with that haunting Sabrina Carpenter cover playing in the trailer.
Release date and other details
"The Housemaid" hits theaters December 19, 2025—so if you're into psychological thrillers with twists and strong characters, this one might be worth checking out.