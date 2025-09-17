'The Morning Show' S04 premiere date and cast revealed

Apple TV+ just revealed that The Morning Show is back for Season 4 on September 17, 2025. Expect 10 episodes set two years after last season, diving into newsroom drama post-UBA-NBN merger.

When to watch new episodes New episodes drop every Wednesday on Apple TV+, starting September 17 at midnight PT (3am ET).

The finale lands November 19—so mark your calendars for weekly doses.

Meet the Season 4 cast Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon return with familiar faces like Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm.

New this season: Jeremy Irons as Alex's dad, Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont, plus Aaron Pierre as Miles, Boyd Holbrook as podcaster Brodie, and William Jackson Harper as Ben, the network's Head of Sports.