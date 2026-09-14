'Severance' producer to back Sayani Gupta's fantasy-horror 'Tongue'

The film has been selected for the Indo-Canadian Producers's Lab by the South Asian Canadian Film Federation. It will also be presented at the Toronto Film Festival through its Indo-Canadian co-production market.

In Tongue, two estranged sisters are trapped in their late grandmother's decaying mansion for one night.

They search for clues that lead them through monstrous creatures and deadly traps toward long-buried family secrets connected to a mysterious language called the Tongue.