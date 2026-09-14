'Severance' producer to back Sayani Gupta's fantasy-horror 'Tongue'
What's the story
Nicholas Weinstock, the executive producer of the acclaimed Apple TV series Severance, has joined the team of Tongue. The upcoming Indian fantasy-horror film is written and directed by Krishnarjun Bhattacharya and stars Sayani Gupta. Weinstock will produce through his banner Invention Studios along with Divya D'Souza, while Gupta will serve as the Indian producer, reported Variety.
Film festival
The film will be presented at TIFF
The film has been selected for the Indo-Canadian Producers's Lab by the South Asian Canadian Film Federation. It will also be presented at the Toronto Film Festival through its Indo-Canadian co-production market.
In Tongue, two estranged sisters are trapped in their late grandmother's decaying mansion for one night.
They search for clues that lead them through monstrous creatures and deadly traps toward long-buried family secrets connected to a mysterious language called the Tongue.
Producer's statement
Weinstock's faith in the project
Weinstock shared his excitement about Tongue, saying, "I am enormously proud and excited about Tongue and the chance to harness the talents of our fast-rising director Krishnarjun and the phenomenal Sayani."
"India has yet to have its Parasite, its Get Out, its Backrooms, as a breakout international horror hit, and this wildly original movie, some combination of all three, has the makings of a global smash."
Director and production details
Meet the creators behind the project
Bhattacharya, a National Institute of Design graduate, is also a novelist and game designer.
He wrote the Tantric Trilogy and co-wrote the Indian horror series Vakr, which will be released on Netflix in 2026.
Gupta produces through her own banner Sayani Gupta Movies, which has produced the short film Aasmani and the indie feature Where the Winds Blow.
International venture
Gupta's US feature 'Arya' at TIFF market
Gupta is also making her US feature film debut at the TIFF market this year with Arya, which was filmed in Duluth, Minnesota.
Written and directed by Neil Tuli, the film follows Arya Sinha, a strict piano instructor who reluctantly accepts a posting in northern Minnesota to revive a failing school band program.
Gupta serves as an executive producer on the film.