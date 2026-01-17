Former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood (33) dead in hit-and-run

Kianna Underwood, a former Nickelodeon star known for her roles in All That and Little Bill, has died at the age of 33. The Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to Page Six that she was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Brooklyn's Brownsville neighborhood on Friday morning. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, and no arrests have been made yet as investigations continue.

Career start Underwood's early life and career in acting Underwood "sustained severe trauma to the head and body" and "was pronounced deceased on scene." She was born in New York City and began her acting career at the young age of seven. Her big break came in 2005 when she joined Nickelodeon's All That for its 10th season. She also toured with Hairspray as Little Inez and voiced Fuchsia on Nick Jr.'s Little Bill.

Private life Underwood's personal life and struggles After her stint on All That, Underwood returned to NYC and lived a private life. However, in 2023, a video surfaced on social media where she appeared to be struggling. In the clip, several people chatted with her before she confirmed her identity. It's unclear where she was living or if she was working at the time of her death.

