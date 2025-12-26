Nicolas Cage's 'Madden' drops on Prime Video soon

From Super Bowl coach to gaming icon

The movie dives into Madden's early days with the Philadelphia Eagles, his Super Bowl win with the Raiders, and his unexpected leap into game development—teaming up with a former Harvard programmer to launch a legendary football video game franchise.

Directed by David O Russell and co-written with Cambron Clark, "Madden" also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and Joel Murray for some serious star power.