Next Article
Nicolas Cage's 'Madden' drops on Prime Video soon
Entertainment
Get ready for "Madden," the new biopic starring Nicolas Cage as football legend John Madden, streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 26, 2026.
The film follows Madden's journey from coaching the Oakland Raiders to becoming a pioneer in sports video games.
You'll need an active Prime subscription to watch.
From Super Bowl coach to gaming icon
The movie dives into Madden's early days with the Philadelphia Eagles, his Super Bowl win with the Raiders, and his unexpected leap into game development—teaming up with a former Harvard programmer to launch a legendary football video game franchise.
Directed by David O Russell and co-written with Cambron Clark, "Madden" also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, and Joel Murray for some serious star power.