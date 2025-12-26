'Retta Thala' opens slow, but fans are loving it
Retta Thala, a Tamil action thriller starring Arun Vijay in a double role, hit theaters on December 25, 2025.
Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film follows Kaali, who pretends to be his lookalike Upendra for a taste of luxury—until he has to face Upendra's enemies.
The cast also includes Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, and Yogi Samy.
In numbers:
The movie had a quiet start at the box office, earning ₹0.72 crore in India on day one—while rival release Sirai, which was also released on the same day, made ₹1 crore in India.
What are people saying?
Even though ticket sales were low, social media buzz is positive. Viewers are praising Vijay's dual performance and the film's unexpected twists.
Fans also gave shoutouts to Idnani and Ravichandran's acting, Samy as the villain, plus the music and visuals for adding extra punch.