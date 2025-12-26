'Retta Thala' opens slow, but fans are loving it Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Retta Thala, a Tamil action thriller starring Arun Vijay in a double role, hit theaters on December 25, 2025.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film follows Kaali, who pretends to be his lookalike Upendra for a taste of luxury—until he has to face Upendra's enemies.

The cast also includes Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, and Yogi Samy.