Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' gets new release date, to arrive in 8 languages
Nikhil Siddhartha's big-budget historical action film, Swayambhu, is now set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. The release was pushed from February to allow extra time for post-production and VFX.
Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Pixel Studios, the movie will be released in eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.
Swayambhu features a star cast (The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, with Samyuktha Menon and Nabha Natesh as principal female leads; Sunil appears in a supporting role) and promises epic visuals as it kicks off a two-part series.
Premium formats for 'Swayambhu'
Swayambhu is coming to theaters in multiple premium formats, including 3D, PCX and Dolby.
With its scale and high production values, this one's shaping up as a must-watch on the big screen for fans of action-packed Indian cinema.