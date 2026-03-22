Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' gets new release date, to arrive in 8 languages Entertainment Mar 22, 2026

Nikhil Siddhartha's big-budget historical action film, Swayambhu, is now set to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. The release was pushed from February to allow extra time for post-production and VFX.

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Pixel Studios, the movie will be released in eight languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, Spanish and Arabic.

Swayambhu features a star cast (The film stars Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead, with Samyuktha Menon and Nabha Natesh as principal female leads; Sunil appears in a supporting role) and promises epic visuals as it kicks off a two-part series.