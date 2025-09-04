'Nishaanchi' trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray shines as twin brothers in UP
The trailer for Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi just dropped, showing Aaishvary Thackeray playing twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo in early 2000s Uttar Pradesh.
Expect a blend of action, family drama, and romance, all set to a throwback retro soundtrack.
Kashyap's most cinematic film yet
Amitabh Bachchan gave the trailer a shoutout on social media on September 4, writing, "All my good wishes ."
Director Kashyap calls Nishaanchi his most cinematic film yet, saying it has all the elements he grew up enjoying in Hindi movies.
Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, it hits theaters September 19, 2025.
Meet the cast and crew
Making his acting debut (after working behind the scenes with Sanjay Leela Bhansali), Thackeray says the film is deeply personal and admits playing twins was tough. He even helped with the music under Kashyap's guidance.
The cast also features Vedika Pinto, Kumud Mishra, Monika Panwar, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.