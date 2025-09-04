'Nishaanchi' trailer: Aaishvary Thackeray shines as twin brothers in UP

Kashyap's most cinematic film yet

Amitabh Bachchan gave the trailer a shoutout on social media on September 4, writing, "All my good wishes ."

Director Kashyap calls Nishaanchi his most cinematic film yet, saying it has all the elements he grew up enjoying in Hindi movies.

Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, it hits theaters September 19, 2025.