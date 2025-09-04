How Usher redefined R&B for a global audience

Usher Raymond IV, more popularly known as Usher, has dominated the R&B music scene for decades. His influence goes beyond his chart-topping hits to defining what global R&B sounds like and looks like. For over 25 years, Usher has pushed the genre's boundaries with innovative music production, show-stopping performances, and collaborations with other artists. His contributions have undoubtedly shaped both fans and musicians across the world.

#1 Pioneering new sounds in R&B Usher's knack for blending old-school R&B with modern-day sounds has made him different from most artists. By adding a dash of pop, hip-hop, and electronic music into his work, he has produced a sound that caters to a wide audience. This mix of genres not only keeps his music relevant but also inspires upcoming artists who consider him a trendsetter in the industry.

#2 Collaborations with diverse artists Throughout his career, Usher has worked with a wide range of artists across various genres. These collaborations have enabled him to reach new audiences and bring diverse musical styles into the mainstream of R&B. Working with producers and performers from different backgrounds has enriched his sound, while also promoting the exchange of culture within the industry.

#3 Iconic music videos and performances Usher is famous for his visually stunning music videos and electrifying live performances. The attention to detail in choreography and stage design sets high standards for other performers in the industry. By consistently delivering memorable performances that captivate audiences worldwide, he reinforces the importance of visual artistry in enhancing musical experiences.