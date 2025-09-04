Next Article
'Paarijatham' on Star Vijay: Plot, cast, timing, and more
Get ready for Paarijatham, a new Tamil family drama premiering September 8. Catch it at 9:30pm.
Story of Isai and Vishal's love
Alya Manasa stars as Isai, a talented singer who lost her voice and hearing in childhood. She marries Vishal (played by Rakshit), who doesn't know about her past.
The show dives into astrology-based matchmaking, family secrets, and the search for acceptance—expect plenty of twists around love and identity.