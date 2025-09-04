Pawan Singh, Sangeeta Phogat join 'Rise & Fall' as contestants
Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and wrestler Sangeeta Phogat are stepping into the spotlight as the latest contestants on "Rise & Fall," premiering this week.
Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show throws celebrities into a game of luxury versus survival.
Singh's arrival comes while he's dealing with legal trouble, and Phogat brings her inspiring journey from Haryana's wrestling legacy.
More about the show and its format
Streaming on Amazon MX Player, "Rise & Fall" splits its celebrity cast—including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, and Aahana Kumra—into two groups: Rulers living in penthouse comfort and Workers surviving in a basement with just the basics.
Over 42 days, alliances form and rivalries spark as everyone tries to climb to the top.
With Singh's bold personality and Phogat's sports grit, things are bound to get interesting!