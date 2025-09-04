Pawan Singh, Sangeeta Phogat join 'Rise & Fall' as contestants

More about the show and its format

Streaming on Amazon MX Player, "Rise & Fall" splits its celebrity cast—including Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, and Aahana Kumra—into two groups: Rulers living in penthouse comfort and Workers surviving in a basement with just the basics.

Over 42 days, alliances form and rivalries spark as everyone tries to climb to the top.

With Singh's bold personality and Phogat's sports grit, things are bound to get interesting!