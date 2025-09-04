Next Article
'Liger' vs 'Arjun Reddy': Farhan Balaporia's new video is fire
Content creator Farhan Balaporia just dropped a video that subtly critiques actor Vijay Deverakonda, using clever references to "Liger" and "Arjun Reddy" but never mentioning him directly.
This comes after Deverakonda stirred things up by comparing his own earnings to Brad Pitt's, stating that Brad Pitt earns 100 times more "because he works in English films."
Balaporia's latest video drives home a point
Back in May 2025, Deverakonda claimed language gives Hollywood actors a big advantage when it comes to paychecks—a point Balaporia (and many online) pushed back on.
In his latest video, Balaporia highlights how "Liger" flopped at the box office despite its massive budget, hinting that success is about more than just money or language.