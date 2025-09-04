Radiohead announces 1st tour in 7 years; everything to know

Iconic British rock band Radiohead has announced its first tour in seven years, following a wave of cryptic flyers that appeared across Europe . The tour will feature four shows at London's O2 Arena on November 21, 22, 24, and 25. Additional stops on the tour include Berlin, Bologna, Copenhagen, and Madrid. The band's last live performance was in 2018 during the conclusion of their A Moon Shaped Pool tour.

Reunion 'Rehearsed just for the hell of it' Drummer Philip Selway confirmed the reunion in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He revealed that the band got back together "to rehearse, just for the hell of it" last year. "After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us," he wrote.

Future plans 'Who knows where this will all lead' Selway's post also hinted at future plans for the band. "It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates," he wrote. "The five-city European tour is all there is for now, but who knows where this will all lead." The post featured artwork from Radiohead's 2005 track I Want None of This.

Side projects Band members' solo projects In the meantime, the band members have been busy with their own projects. Lead singer Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood have been creating and performing music as The Smile. Other members Ed O'Brien and Colin Greenwood have also pursued solo careers. Last year, Colin revealed that Radiohead had rehearsed together again during the summer of 2023.