India's 1st-ever women-led delegation to TIFF announced
What's the story
In a landmark initiative, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Women in Film (WIF) India have unveiled the country's first women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Backed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Waves Bazaar, the program attracted over 200 applications in just one week. Ultimately, six projects spearheaded by women in key creative positions were chosen to represent India at TIFF 2025.
Delegation details
Six projects selected to represent India at TIFF
The six selected projects are A Dandelion's Dream by Arshaly Jose, Rabbit Hole by Deepa Bhatia, Sons of The River by Katyayani Kumar, The Guest House by Madhumita Sundararaman, Ulta by Paromita Dhar, and A Late Autumn Dream by Pramati Anand. WIF India stated that this initiative will offer "international visibility, mentorship, curated networking and training in pitching and dealmaking" to the selected filmmakers.
Long-term goals
Initiative aims to create long-term pathways for Indian women filmmakers
WIF India, the local branch of the global network that champions women's careers and visibility in screen industries, seeks to build long-term opportunities for Indian women filmmakers. The organization stated that this initiative will help them access "global collaborations, funding and distribution." The final selection was made by an esteemed international jury comprising producers, cultural leaders, and industry experts with extensive experience in Academy Award-winning films and global film markets.