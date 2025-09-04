TIFF 2025 will begin on Thursday

India's 1st-ever women-led delegation to TIFF announced

By Apoorva Rastogi 02:18 pm Sep 04, 202502:18 pm

In a landmark initiative, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Women in Film (WIF) India have unveiled the country's first women-led delegation to the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Backed by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and Waves Bazaar, the program attracted over 200 applications in just one week. Ultimately, six projects spearheaded by women in key creative positions were chosen to represent India at TIFF 2025.