'You' star Penn Badgley welcomes identical twin boys

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, known for his role in the Netflix series You, has welcomed identical twin boys with his wife, musician Domino Kirke. The couple announced the news on Wednesday in an Instagram video promoting Badgley's upcoming book Crushmore. They share a four-year-old son, James, while Kirke has a 16-year-old son, Cassius, from a previous relationship.

Announcement Badgley announced twins in a video promoting 'Crushmore' Badgley took to Instagram to promote a live event for his upcoming book. In the video, he whispered the announcement while showing the tiny feet of one of his newborns. "There's tiny little baby feet right there. I don't want to wake them up," he said in the clip. The event is scheduled for October 14 at Symphony Space in NYC and will support the release of Crushmore, which he co-wrote with his Podcrushed co-hosts Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari.

Parenting insights 'The world needs more good men': Badgley on raising sons During an interview with Access Hollywood, Badgley spoke about the significance of raising four boys. He said, "They're identical boys, so now we have four boys." "You know, I do mean this sincerely. It sounds a bit tacky, but the world needs more good men, so you know, pressure's on us to raise them well." When asked about his "dad superpower," he admitted it was his patience, "until I've lost it, and then I'm just as bad as anybody else."