Sunny Deol completes 'Ramayana' shoot: Looking at his upcoming films

Sunny Deol , riding high on the success of Gadar 2, has reportedly wrapped up his portions as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. Deol's comeback, which started with Gadar 2 and was followed by Jaat, will continue with Border 2 and Lahore 1947, ensuring his strong presence in Bollywood for the next few years.

Role details Deol's role as Hanuman has been much-discussed Deol's casting as Lord Hanuman has been one of the most talked-about decisions since it was announced. His towering presence and trademark intensity are expected to bring a new dimension to Tiwari's vision of Ramayana. While his role in the first part is small, it will be expanded in the second part, where Hanuman plays a crucial role in defeating Raavan, per ToI.

Cast 'Ramayana' to release on Diwali 2026 The first part of Ramayana has been completed, marking a major milestone for the ambitious project. The film features an ensemble cast including Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan. With such a star-studded lineup, the film is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in recent times.