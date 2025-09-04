Sunny Deol completes 'Ramayana' shoot: Looking at his upcoming films
What's the story
Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of Gadar 2, has reportedly wrapped up his portions as Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan. The first part is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026. Deol's comeback, which started with Gadar 2 and was followed by Jaat, will continue with Border 2 and Lahore 1947, ensuring his strong presence in Bollywood for the next few years.
Role details
Deol's role as Hanuman has been much-discussed
Deol's casting as Lord Hanuman has been one of the most talked-about decisions since it was announced. His towering presence and trademark intensity are expected to bring a new dimension to Tiwari's vision of Ramayana. While his role in the first part is small, it will be expanded in the second part, where Hanuman plays a crucial role in defeating Raavan, per ToI.
Cast
'Ramayana' to release on Diwali 2026
The first part of Ramayana has been completed, marking a major milestone for the ambitious project. The film features an ensemble cast including Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Kannada superstar Yash as Raavan. With such a star-studded lineup, the film is expected to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in recent times.
Future projects
Other upcoming projects for Deol
Apart from Ramayan, Deol has a slew of upcoming films that are sure to keep him in the limelight. Border 2, a sequel to his 1997 war classic, is set for release on Republic Day 2026. He also stars in Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. This film promises to be heavy on drama and patriotism. After the increasing India-Pakistan tension, development surrounding this movie has come to a momentary halt.