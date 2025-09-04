Next Article
KBC 17: Consultant plays sharp game, wins ₹7.5 lakh
On the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 episode, management consultant Ameya Vinayak Deshpande played a sharp game—winning ₹5 lakh, then advancing through the Super Sandook round for an extra ₹40,000.
He correctly answered the ₹7.5 lakh question about Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's badminton world record but chose to walk away at the next tough question, taking home ₹7.5 lakh.
Meanwhile, Meenaxi Yadav from Lucknow is the next contestant
After Deshpande's exit, Chemistry teacher Meenaxi Yadav from Kendriya Vidyalaya grabbed the hot seat by winning Fastest Finger First.
She chatted with Amitabh Bachchan about her inspiration from his "Mohabbatein" role and shared that his iconic line "Parampara, Pratishta, Anushasan" really inspires her.
Her positive energy set her up for a strong start on the show.