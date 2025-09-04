Next Article
Imtiaz Ali appeals for help in flood-hit Punjab
Imtiaz Ali is asking people to step up and help out after massive floods hit Punjab, leaving at least 37 dead and over 3.5 lakh affected across all 23 districts.
In a heartfelt Instagram video, the filmmaker praised local volunteers and stressed that now's the time for everyone to come together.
More about the floods and relief efforts
These are Punjab's worst floods since 1988, causing huge damage and forcing schools to close until September 7.
Government teams, NGOs, Sikh groups—and even celebrities like Sonu Sood and Diljit Dosanjh—are supporting relief efforts and providing resources.
As Ali put it: "This is the time to act for Punjab"—every bit of help counts right now.