'Superman' Sidharth Malhotra? Janhvi Kapoor's joke on co-star goes viral

Meanwhile, know more about 'Param Sundari'

Directed by Tushar Jalota, this is the first time Malhotra and Kapoor have teamed up on screen.

The story follows Param (Malhotra), a wealthy Delhi guy who invests in start-ups and stumbles upon an AI matchmaking app that connects him with Sundari (Kapoor), a traditional girl from Kerala.

With supporting roles by Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Renji Panicker, the film blends comedy with heartfelt moments as it explores cultural clashes and chemistry between the leads.