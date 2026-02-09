No 'Avengers' or 'Spider-Man' trailer during Super Bowl LX
Marvel just broke its long-running tradition by not dropping trailers for "Avengers: Doomsday" or "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" during Super Bowl LX.
The last time they skipped the big game was way back in 2009, so this move definitely stands out for fans used to those flashy reveals.
Super Bowl ads are expensive
Super Bowl ads are pricey—about $10 million for just 30 seconds.
Marvel already ran four trailers for "Avengers: Doomsday" over December and January, so the hype is still strong ahead of its May 01, 2026 release.
The real surprise is no trailer at all for the new Spider-Man movie, since previous films got the Super Bowl spotlight.
Other studios that didn't air trailers
Marvel isn't alone here. DC Studios, Sony Pictures, Netflix, Amazon MGM, and Apple were also expected to skip airing trailers during this year's game.
Universal chose to promote "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" and "Disclosure Day," while confirmed spots went to titles like "Scream 7," "Minions 3," and "The Mandalorian & Grogu."