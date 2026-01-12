Golden Globes: Noah Wyle bags Best Actor in TV Drama
Noah Wyle, the star of The Pitt, won the award for Best Actor in a TV Drama at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday (US time). Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Blackpink's Lalisa Manoban presented him with the award. During his acceptance speech, he thanked healthcare workers and his wife, Sara, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.
Acceptance speech
Wyle expressed gratitude and acknowledged his family
Wyle said, "What a truly humbling moment this is. Oh my goodness. I am so incredibly grateful and I don't know how to say all my gratitude for 54 years at 60 seconds." He also thanked his teachers, friends, wife, and children. "I've been inspired by so many people...I've been supported by an incredible wife and three great children all along the way." Mark Ruffalo (Task), Diego Luna (Andor), and Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), among others, were also nominated.
Twitter Post
Here's his acceptance speech
Noah Wyle shouts out healthcare workers as he accepts the #GoldenGlobes for 'Best Actor in a Drama TV series' pic.twitter.com/siS0nmXK97— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026
Accolades
Wyle's win followed a series of previous awards
Wyle's Golden Globe win adds to his growing list of awards. He won the Critics Choice award for Best Actor in a Drama Series on January 4 and bagged the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series last September. The HBO show can be streamed in India on JioHotstar.