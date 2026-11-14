Noel Fielding reacts to Russell Brand's prison sentence
What's the story
Noel Fielding, the host of The Great British Bake Off, has expressed his shock and dismay at the recent revelations about fellow comedian Russell Brand's sexual offenses. In a statement to The Sun, Fielding said he was "horrified and deeply disturbed" by Brand's actions. He added that he had not been in touch with Brand for several years now.
Professional ties
'I considered it a professional relationship'
Fielding, who frequently collaborated with Brand in the early 2000s, said he was unaware of the comedian's crimes until they were made public.
He added, "My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice."
"I appeared on TV, radio...and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media...I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one."
"I have had no contact with him for many years."
Regretful reflections
'They were horrible and inappropriate...'
Fielding also added, "Looking back at some of the jokes I made alongside him, I was appalled."
"They were horrible and inappropriate, and I very much regret them."
This comes after footage resurfaced of Fielding and Brand joking about kissing a grasshopper on a 2007 episode of The Russell Brand Show.
Old interaction
See what Fielding and Brand said in the old interaction
In the old clip from the show, Fielding asked Brand, "How do you even know if it's a child or an adult?"
Brand replied, "It's a mistake I've made. I've had enough problems in the past, because I thought a grasshopper was above age."
"Before I know it, I'm in it, right, I'm kissing it, I'm holding it."
"Then it turns around and looks at me with its eyes and says, 'I'm 12.'"
Legal troubles
Brand sentenced to over a decade in prison
Brand was recently sentenced to over 10 years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.
Following his conviction, six more women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and predatory behavior against him.
Brand is currently held at HMP Wandsworth in London.