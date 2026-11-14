Noel Fielding reacts to Russell Brand's prison sentence

Fielding, who frequently collaborated with Brand in the early 2000s, said he was unaware of the comedian's crimes until they were made public.

He added, "My thoughts are with the women whose courage brought him to justice."

"I appeared on TV, radio...and live charity shows with him, and whilst we played it up for the cameras and in the media...I considered it a professional relationship, rather than a personal one."

"I have had no contact with him for many years."