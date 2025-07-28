Noel, Liam Gallagher's brother charged with rape, assault in UK
Paul Gallagher, the older brother of Oasis's Noel and Liam, has been charged with serious offenses including rape, sexual assault, coercive behavior, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The alleged incidents happened between 2022 and 2024.
Police confirmed the charges on July 28, 2025, after a year-long investigation.
Paul is set to appear in court on August 27.
Paul faces multiple charges; woman receiving support
Paul Gallagher, 59—known as a DJ and photographer—faces three counts each of sexual assault and intentional strangulation, plus other charges like coercive and controlling behavior and threats to kill.
The woman involved is receiving support from specially-trained officers as the legal process continues.
The investigation remains active while Oasis's reunion tour is underway for the first time since 2009.