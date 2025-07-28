Next Article
Jacob Elordi is Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation
Netflix just dropped the first look at Jacob Elordi as Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation, set to premiere November.
Elordi steps into the iconic role, created by Oscar Isaac's Dr. Frankenstein and inspired by classic takes from Boris Karloff and Bernie Wrightson.
Elordi binge-watched Karloff's movies for inspiration
Elordi landed the part after Andrew Garfield left, with makeup artist Mike Hill saying his tall frame and intense stare were a perfect fit.
To get ready, Elordi binge-watched all of Karloff's movies and put Wrightson's art all over his apartment for inspiration.
Del Toro praised how naturally Elordi understood the character, describing the monster as "kintsugi-like"—beautifully pieced together despite being broken.