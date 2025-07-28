Jacob Elordi is Frankenstein's monster in Guillermo del Toro's adaptation

Elordi binge-watched Karloff's movies for inspiration

Elordi landed the part after Andrew Garfield left, with makeup artist Mike Hill saying his tall frame and intense stare were a perfect fit.

To get ready, Elordi binge-watched all of Karloff's movies and put Wrightson's art all over his apartment for inspiration.

Del Toro praised how naturally Elordi understood the character, describing the monster as "kintsugi-like"—beautifully pieced together despite being broken.