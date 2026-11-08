NYC Mayor Mamdani says Google forcing AI into public schools
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is taking a stand against Google, saying the company is "trying to use its monopoly power to force AI into our public schools."
According to Mamdani, if schools choose not to use Google's AI tools, they lose access to Google Search, a move he says puts corporate profits ahead of what's best for students.
Google conditions search access for schools
Google recently told schools they can opt out of its AI features, but there's a catch: no more access to Google Search if they do.
Google vice president for education Chris Phillips said this is because search and AI are now closely linked.
This has sparked worries among teachers about students becoming too dependent on AI and missing out on building real critical thinking skills.
The debate also highlights how much power tech giants like Google have over education today.