'Obsession' on OTT: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon to voice Hindi version
What's the story
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are set to voice the Hindi version of the upcoming horror film Obsession. The movie, directed by Curry Barker, will be released on JioHotstar's Peacock Hub on Friday. The platform will stream both the English and Hindi versions of the film and also offer its original uncut version to Indian audiences.
Character details
Dhawan, Sanon will voice Bear and Nikki
In the Hindi version of Obsession, Dhawan will voice Bear, a character originally played by Michael Johnston.
Meanwhile, Sanon will lend her voice to Nikki, a role portrayed by Inde Navarrette in the Hollywood film.
The story revolves around Bear's obsession with Nikki, which takes a dark turn after he wishes upon a mysterious object called the One Wish Willow.
Actor's statement
'Obsession' allowed us to explore characters differently: Dhawan-Sanon
Sanon, who is making her voice acting debut with this project, expressed her excitement.
She said in a statement, "I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession...I've never explored a character this edgy before."
Dhawan echoed her sentiments, saying that working on the Hindi version allowed him to "experience the story from a completely different perspective" and notice details he might have missed on a first watch.