'OG': Pawan Kalyan-starrer to drop new song 'Guns N Roses'
Big news for Telugu movie fans: OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, is releasing its fresh track Guns N Roses this Monday at 4:50pm.
The announcement comes with a cool new poster, and the music is by Thaman.
Alongside Kalyan, Priyanka Mohan and Emraan Hashmi are also in lead roles.
'OG' trailer arrives next week
The official OG trailer drops on September 18, building up to the movie's release on September 25, 2025.
Last month's song Suvvi Suvvi was a hit for its heartfelt vibe between Kalyan and Mohan.
Directed by Sujeeth Singh, the film also features Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in key roles.