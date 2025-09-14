'OG': Pawan Kalyan-starrer to drop new song 'Guns N Roses'

'OG' trailer arrives next week

The official OG trailer drops on September 18, building up to the movie's release on September 25, 2025.

Last month's song Suvvi Suvvi was a hit for its heartfelt vibe between Kalyan and Mohan.

Directed by Sujeeth Singh, the film also features Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj in key roles.