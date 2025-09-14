'Jolly LLB 3' release date announced: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi reunite
Get ready for some courtroom chaos—Jolly LLB 3 is coming to theaters on September 19, 2025.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film brings Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi back as rival lawyers in a heated land dispute case involving a powerful minister and displaced farmers.
Cast and plot of the upcoming courtroom drama
Alongside Kumar and Warsi, you'll see Saurabh Shukla return as the sharp-witted judge. Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Annu Kapoor round out the cast.
This third installment keeps the franchise's signature mix of comedy and social commentary alive.
Controversies and advance bookings
The movie is facing real-life legal petitions in Gujarat, Mumbai, and Allahabad over claims it "disparages the judiciary."
Despite these hurdles for director Kapoor and his leads, advance bookings are already open across major North Indian cities.