Will Mammootty return as Moothon in 'Lokah' franchise? Director reveals

Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has introduced lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan as a yakshi (vampire) named Neeli/Chandra. The film also features cameos by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, who play an odiyan (shapeshifter) named Charlie and a goblin named Chathan, respectively. The film also has Malayalam superstar Mammootty voicing Moothon, the leader of these superheroes. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arun revealed whether we will see Mammootty in future installments.

Actor's role This is what Mammootty said after watching 'Lokah' Arun revealed that he had expressed his wish to see Mammootty as Moothon while discussing the story with Salmaan, who produced the film. When Arun narrated the story to Mammootty, the actor initially said he would "think about it." It was only after shooting wrapped up that he saw a cut and agreed to dub for the character. However, despite Moothon's importance in Lokah universe, Arun isn't sure if Mammootty will continue playing him.

Director's statement Moothon will return, but not in next film Arun said, "I believe Mammootty sir still needs a lot more convincing if he is to continue playing Moothon in future films." He added that while Moothon won't be seen in the next film headlined by Tovino's Chathan, he will return for future installments. "Not the next one, but down the line, we will get to see him in his full potential. Moothon is like the prime character in the universe."