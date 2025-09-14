Will Mammootty return as Moothon in 'Lokah' franchise? Director reveals
What's the story
Dominic Arun's Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has introduced lead actor Kalyani Priyadarshan as a yakshi (vampire) named Neeli/Chandra. The film also features cameos by Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas, who play an odiyan (shapeshifter) named Charlie and a goblin named Chathan, respectively. The film also has Malayalam superstar Mammootty voicing Moothon, the leader of these superheroes. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Arun revealed whether we will see Mammootty in future installments.
Actor's role
This is what Mammootty said after watching 'Lokah'
Arun revealed that he had expressed his wish to see Mammootty as Moothon while discussing the story with Salmaan, who produced the film. When Arun narrated the story to Mammootty, the actor initially said he would "think about it." It was only after shooting wrapped up that he saw a cut and agreed to dub for the character. However, despite Moothon's importance in Lokah universe, Arun isn't sure if Mammootty will continue playing him.
Director's statement
Moothon will return, but not in next film
Arun said, "I believe Mammootty sir still needs a lot more convincing if he is to continue playing Moothon in future films." He added that while Moothon won't be seen in the next film headlined by Tovino's Chathan, he will return for future installments. "Not the next one, but down the line, we will get to see him in his full potential. Moothon is like the prime character in the universe."
Film's success
More about 'Lokah' and its box office success
Lokah, directed by Arun and produced by Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, is a part of a planned five-film franchise. The film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide, becoming the first female-led Malayalam film to do so. It also features one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films ever made, per Hindustan Times. The story revolves around Chandra moving to India on Moothon's orders and her neighbor Sunny, falling for her while they get embroiled in an organ trafficking ring.