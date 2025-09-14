R Parthiban reveals 1st look of new satire, 'Naan Thaan CM'
Actor-filmmaker R Parthiban just revealed the first look of his new satire, "Naan Thaan CM" (I am the CM).
The poster shows him as Singaravelan, oozing confidence and signature humor.
His announcement initially sparked political buzz, but he soon clarified it was all part of a creative film promo.
'Vote, look at the 'Bot' symbol...': Parthiban's clarification
Parthiban teased fans with a "shocking announcement" on social media, making some wonder if he was entering politics.
He playfully cleared things up with lines like, "Vote, look at the 'Bot' symbol! ' Naan Thaan CM.' Singaravelan... 'Sothu Party,'" keeping the mood light and satirical.
Alongside this project, he recently directed "Teenz," appeared in "Ponniyin Selvan 2," is returning to Malayalam cinema after 11 years, and will be seen in "Idli Kadai" releasing October 1.