'The Bad Guys 2' now streaming: Where to watch

Cast and crew of the film

Directed by JP Sans and Pierre Perifel with a screenplay by Yoni Brenner, Etan Cohen, and Aaron Blabey, the film features voices from Joey Naber, Omid Djalili, Monia Ayachi, and Craig Robinson.

The music is by Daniel Pemberton.

Released in theaters on August 1 this year (2025), it's already getting love from viewers with a solid IMDb rating of 7.1/10—so if you're up for some fun animated action, you might want to check it out!