'The Bad Guys 2' now streaming: Where to watch
The Bad Guys 2, the animated comedy sequel, is now available to stream on BookMyShow Stream.
This time, Mr. Wolf and his crew are trying to leave their criminal days behind, but things get complicated when a mysterious women's gang ropes them into one last wild heist.
Turns out, they're working for Kitty Kat's infamous all-female syndicate and have to steal the Moon X-Rocket.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by JP Sans and Pierre Perifel with a screenplay by Yoni Brenner, Etan Cohen, and Aaron Blabey, the film features voices from Joey Naber, Omid Djalili, Monia Ayachi, and Craig Robinson.
The music is by Daniel Pemberton.
Released in theaters on August 1 this year (2025), it's already getting love from viewers with a solid IMDb rating of 7.1/10—so if you're up for some fun animated action, you might want to check it out!