Olivia Colman is quite enjoying 'Wicker's viral fame!
What's the story
The upcoming Hollywood film Wicker, starring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård, has become a social media sensation with its quirky premise and memorable moments. In an interview with the BBC at the London Film Festival premiere, Colman expressed surprise at the overwhelming response. "No, literally this has never happened for anything I've done before," she said. "But you put Alexander Skarsgard in an interesting outfit, and everyone is looking."
Film synopsis
This is what 'Wicker' is all about
Wicker tells the story of a solitary fisherwoman (Colman) in a medieval village who, tired of being ridiculed for her single status, commissions a basketmaker to create a new partner out of wicker.
Skarsgard plays this "wicker husband," who becomes an ardent companion and lover. Netizens have been gushing over this character ever since trailer dropped.
The film also stars Peter Dinklage as the basket weaver, Elizabeth Debicki as the tailor's wife, and Richard E Grant as the village doctor.
Cast insights
Skarsgard's performance, costume to credit for online buzz: Debicki
Colman and Debicki believe Skarsgard's unique portrayal of the wicker husband is a major reason for the film's online buzz.
"I think it was a lot to do with Alex in a wicker man costume, really," Debicki said. "I think that's something that apparently everybody would like to see."
Skarsgard, however, credited the outfit designers.
Film's depth
Themes of the film
Beyond the surface-level intrigue, Wicker delves into deeper themes like gender roles and societal norms.
Colman said, "It's about love, and it is funny, but it's also a romance, and it very gently laughs at the sort of traditions we have in marriage and community."
Skarsgard added that the film touches on hierarchy and social structure but with a light touch.