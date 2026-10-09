Olivia Colman is quite enjoying 'Wicker's viral fame!

Wicker tells the story of a solitary fisherwoman (Colman) in a medieval village who, tired of being ridiculed for her single status, commissions a basketmaker to create a new partner out of wicker.

Skarsgard plays this "wicker husband," who becomes an ardent companion and lover. Netizens have been gushing over this character ever since trailer dropped.

The film also stars Peter Dinklage as the basket weaver, Elizabeth Debicki as the tailor's wife, and Richard E Grant as the village doctor.