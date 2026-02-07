'Operation Safed Sagar,' 'Maa Behen': Netflix reveals 30 Indian titles
Netflix India just revealed a packed slate of 30 new releases for 2026—11 films and 19 series—at its "What's Next on Netflix" event in Mumbai, marking 10 years in the country.
The lineup covers everything from crime and thrillers to comedy, family drama, and reality shows.
'Operation Safed Sagar,' 'Family Business' are must-watch
The buzz is real: leading the pack is Operation Safed Sagar, a war drama.
There's also Family Business with Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, plus Maa Behen—a darkly comic family thriller starring Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.
Several reality shows, returning series will also be part lineup
Get ready for Hello Bachchon (based on the Physics Wallah story) dropping March 6, 2026.
Plus, several hit series are coming back—including The Great Indian Kapil Show (season five), Mismatched (season four), Maamla Legal Hai (season two), and Kohrra (season two)—with Kohrra landing February 11, 2026.