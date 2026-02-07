'Operation Safed Sagar,' 'Maa Behen': Netflix reveals 30 Indian titles Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Netflix India just revealed a packed slate of 30 new releases for 2026—11 films and 19 series—at its "What's Next on Netflix" event in Mumbai, marking 10 years in the country.

The lineup covers everything from crime and thrillers to comedy, family drama, and reality shows.