'O'Romeo': Tamannaah, Vikrant Massey didn't take payment for roles Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey didn't take any payment for their roles in the upcoming action thriller O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Vikrant Massey had committed to the project years earlier, when he was an emerging actor, and honored that promise by doing the role free of charge, while Tamannaah Bhatia agreed to work without charging due to the film's budget constraints and her commitment to workshops and roughly 12 days of shooting.

The film also features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani.