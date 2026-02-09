'O'Romeo': Tamannaah, Vikrant Massey didn't take payment for roles
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vikrant Massey didn't take any payment for their roles in the upcoming action thriller O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Vikrant Massey had committed to the project years earlier, when he was an emerging actor, and honored that promise by doing the role free of charge, while Tamannaah Bhatia agreed to work without charging due to the film's budget constraints and her commitment to workshops and roughly 12 days of shooting.
The film also features Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, and Disha Patani.
Here's how much free-of-cost shoot Vikrant did
A source shared that Vikrant shot 8-9 days for free because he was inspired to join films after watching Maqbool.
Tamannaah went above and beyond too—she worked 12 days without charging anything and even did workshops to prep for her role.
Everything to know about 'O'Romeo'
After years of delays from creative blocks and budget issues, O'Romeo's trailer is finally out.
The soundtrack (by Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar) has already dropped two singles: "Hum To Tere Hi Liye The" and "Aashiqon Ki Colony."
The movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.