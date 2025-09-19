Next Article
'Oru Ronaldo Chithram' on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch
Entertainment
Oru Ronaldo Chithram, the Malayalam fantasy film starring Aswin Jose, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with English subtitles.
Released in theaters two months ago, it didn't make much noise at the box office but quietly landed online at 12am on September 19.
Still, it's been getting love for its creative storyline.
Story of the film
The story follows Ronaldo, a filmmaker chasing his big break through a short film competition. His journey gets tangled with his own script—a tale of Tomy seeking revenge after heartbreak.
Directed by Rinoy Kaloor and featuring a cast that includes Chaithania Prakash, Indrans, and Midhun M Das alongside Jose, the film stands out for its fresh narrative—even if it flew under the radar in theaters.