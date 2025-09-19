'Oru Ronaldo Chithram' on Amazon Prime Video: How to watch

Story of the film

The story follows Ronaldo, a filmmaker chasing his big break through a short film competition. His journey gets tangled with his own script—a tale of Tomy seeking revenge after heartbreak.

Directed by Rinoy Kaloor and featuring a cast that includes Chaithania Prakash, Indrans, and Midhun M Das alongside Jose, the film stands out for its fresh narrative—even if it flew under the radar in theaters.