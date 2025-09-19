'Jolly LLB 3' sells over 1L tickets; eyes ₹7cr opening

The courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi , has reportedly sold over one lakh tickets in advance bookings. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor , is the third installment in the successful franchise and is expected to perform well at the box office due to its legacy and star power. It was released on Friday.

Box office potential Film earns ₹3cr+ from ticket pre-sales The film has reportedly earned around ₹3.23cr from the pre-sale of 1,20,463 tickets, per Sacnilk. If the makers manage to deliver a quality product, the box office numbers are likely to improve further. However, its release on a normal Friday instead of a festival may affect its initial advantage. Block seats take the total advance to ₹6.37cr, so the movie is expected to open with at least ₹7cr net in India despite a slight pause in pre-sales at PVR Inox.

Technical glitches Why did the pre-sales get delayed? The makers of Jolly LLB 3 and the multiplex chain got into a tussle over paying the VPF (Virtual Print Fees). While Viacom18, the producers, said they are not liable to pay this subsidy due to their understanding with multiplexes, PVR apparently insisted on the VPF charge. As a result, Bollywood Hungama reported that the pre-sales were stalled at all PVR Inox halls for around 12 hours. The issue has now been resolved, and pre-sales have resumed.