'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in IMAX
Entertainment
Get ready—Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is releasing worldwide in IMAX on October 2, 2025.
Hombale Films announced the big news, saying, "From sacred roots, a legend awakens."
This marks only the third time an Indian film has been shot for IMAX after RRR and Pathaan.
Film's visuals, music, and action
The film promises a massive war sequence with 500 fighters on a specially built 25-acre set.
With music by B Ajaneesh Loknath and visuals from cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, Kantara: Chapter 1 aims to blend epic action with cultural depth.
It'll also be available in multiple languages so more people can experience its unique vibe.