'Kantara: Chapter 1' to release in IMAX Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Get ready—Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, is releasing worldwide in IMAX on October 2, 2025.

Hombale Films announced the big news, saying, "From sacred roots, a legend awakens."

This marks only the third time an Indian film has been shot for IMAX after RRR and Pathaan.